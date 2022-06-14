Drifters Hall will host a Uvalde Memorial Concert from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 5287 McDonald Road in Port Lavaca.
Tickets are available for $10 each at Raven’s at the Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St. in Victoria and at the door. Kids 10 years and under will be admitted for free.
For additional information contact Edward 361-218-0611 or James 361-220-9730.
