Game wardens recovered a drowned duck hunter near Port O'Connor on Tuesday after he disappeared while swimming toward his drifting boat that morning.
A bystander reported the man missing after he was last seen swimming in Lighthouse Cove near Matagorda Island, said Game Warden Chelsea Bailey, spokeswoman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
That cove lies about six miles south of Port O'Connor.
Bailey declined to reveal the man's identity that morning because she was unsure whether next of kin had been notified.
But she said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was not a resident of Port O'Connor.
Coast Guard officials notified game wardens about the missing man about 8 a.m., Bailey said.
Coastal waters near Port O'Connor dipped to about 50 degrees Tuesday morning with the arrival of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service.
Even strong swimmers will lose muscle control within 10 minutes while swimming in cold water, according to the weather service.
Monday morning, water temperatures were measured at about 70 degrees.
Game wardens recovered the drowned man after coast guard officials located him with a helicopter, she said.
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace Nancy Pomykal is presiding over an inquest into his death, and game wardens will complete a boat fatality report.
She pronounced the man dead at 11:15 a.m.
Pomykal said she did not request an autopsy because there was no indication of foul play in his drowning.
She said bystanders saw the man go under the water.
Boaters or swimmers should be wary of the dangers inherent to swimming in coastal waters, Bailey said.
Rapidly changing weather and tides can make swimming offshore dangerous, and even those who consider themselves to be good swimmers can quickly become fatigued and overwhelmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.