6 new fire trucks
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer dedicated six new fire trucks that were purchased with a $1.5 million donation made by Formosa under a tax abatement.The trucks went to volunteer fire departments in the county.

 Contributed photo

Six pumper trucks purchased by Calhoun County were blessed Monday during a dedication ceremony at Bayfront Peninsula Veterans Park in Port Lavaca.

Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer dedicated the six new fire trucks that were purchased with a $1.5 million donation made by Formosa under a tax abatement. The Rev. Tommy Chen, of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church of Port Lavaca, blessed each truck, according to a news release from Steve Marwitz, director or communications for Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas.

The fire trucks, which cost $234,000 each, were delivered to the volunteer fire departments for the rural communities of Olivia-Port Alto, Six Mile, Point Comfort, Magnolia Beach, Port O’Connor and Seadrift, said David Johnson, chief of the Olivia-Port Alto Volunteer Fire Department.

