As heavy rainfall accompanied Hurricane Hanna farther down the Texas coast, a flash flood watch was in effect in Calhoun, Victoria and Refugio counties until 1 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
There was no tornado watch in the Crossroads, but a coastal flood warning stretched from the hurricane’s point of landfall to Matagorda County.
A high risk of rip currents stretched from Kleberg County through Calhoun County.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rip currents are powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore. They typically extend from the shoreline, through the surf zone, and past the line of breaking waves.
Rip currents can be generated by various mechanisms on any beach with breaking waves, including beaches on open oceans and in the Great Lakes and in a bay.
The National Weather Service advised against going out on the water or near boats, like at a marina, in areas where coastal flooding or the possibility of rip currents were present.
No flooding was reported on Sunday, despite the region’s considerable flooding on Saturday.
Rainfall for the upcoming days is anticipated to lessen.
According to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected during the day Monday.
That night, the chance for rain is forecast to dip to 20% Tuesday and return to 50% on Wednesday.
The likelihood of rain is expected to lessen later in the week.
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around the low 90s and upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.