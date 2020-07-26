As heavy rainfall accompanies Hurricane Hanna farther down the Texas coast, a flash flood watch is still in effect in Calhoun, Victoria and Refugio counties until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Corpus Christi.
There is no tornado watch in the Crossroads, but a coastal flood warning stretches from the hurricane to Matagorda County.
A high risk of rip currents stretches from Kleberg County through Calhoun County.
The National Weather Service advises against going out on the water or near boats, like at a marina, in areas where coastal flooding or the possibility of rip currents are present.
No flooding has been reported on Sunday, despite the region's considerable flooding on Saturday.
