PORT LAVACA – Former Calhoun County commissioner Roger Galvan pleaded guilty to first-degree theft by a public servant Thursday morning, two days ahead of his scheduled trial.
Galvan received a 10-year probated sentence and was ordered to pay $105,275 in restitution to Calhoun County after entering a guilty plea before District Judge Jack Marr at 10:15 a.m.
As per the terms of his probation, Galvan is also barred from serving in public office and on nonprofit organizations.
In 2016, Galvan and Port Lavaca businessman Aron Luna were indicted and accused of stealing $105,275 of rip-rap.
Rip-rap is a concrete material used to prevent beach erosion.
Luna pleaded guilty in July to first-degree felony theft by a public servant.
According to the terms of his plea agreement, Luna received 10 years probation and was ordered to pay $52,638 in restitution.
Galvan's attorney, Neal Davis III, said Galvan was in part influenced to make a guilty plea because Luna cooperated with authorities.
"He assisted the government enough that Mr. Galvan decided to plead guilty," he said.
The Texas Rangers investigated the men after a former employee of Galvan's reported he had paid RBI, a company owned by Luna, for rip-rap.
That theft occurred while Galvan was serving as county commissioner.
