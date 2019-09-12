Formosa Plastics

The Formosa Plastics plant near Point Comfort.

 Bill Harvey

A Formosa Plastics contractor who was struck by lightning was recovering from injuries, a sheriff's official said.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, lightning struck a man working on Formosa's Point Comfort property near the company's Circulating Fluidized Bed energy plant, said Calhoun county Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Johnny Krause.

The man, whose identity was unavailable, was leaning against a crane when lightning struck it, knocking the man back, he said.

After the strike, the man was conscious and talking, said Krause, who was unsure about the precise extent of his injuries.

That contractor was then taken to Citizens Medical Center for treatment.

Formosa plastics officials are conducting an investigation, he said.

A Formosa spokesman did not respond to questions on Thursday.

Also Wednesday, a lightning strike ignited salt water storage tanks in Victoria County.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

