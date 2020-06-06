Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas has awarded the $10,000 “National Merit Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. Scholarship” certificate to senior, Anthony Liu. Anthony graduated from Calhoun High School on May 29 and will attend the University of Texas – Austin to major in electrical engineering.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.