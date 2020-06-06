Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas has awarded the $10,000 “National Merit Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A. Scholarship” certificate to senior, Anthony Liu. Anthony graduated from Calhoun High School on May 29 and will attend the University of Texas – Austin to major in electrical engineering.
