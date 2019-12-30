Port Lavaca’s beloved Formosa Wetlands Walkway and Alcoa Bird Tower at Lighthouse Beach and RV Park are open to the public once again.
“When will the Formosa Wetlands Walkway be reopened?” has been the most asked question on the city’s Facebook page since the structure was severely damaged when Hurricane Harvey hit in August 2017, said Jody Weaver, city engineer.
“The reopening of this attraction, with the improvements made to it, is a huge boost to this community,” she said. “And it takes us one step closer to full Harvey recovery and (puts us) in a much better position to withstand this coastal environment we all love.”
The city is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening in January, though the date has not been announced, Weaver said.
Repairs started at the end of the summer after the Port Lavaca City Council awarded a $1.246 million contract to BLS Construction for the project.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city for about 90% of repair costs, while the remaining amount will be covered by the city with the help of a $200,000 donation from Formosa Plastics Corp.
Port Lavaca also teased the delivery of a new playscape at Bayfront Park on its Facebook page.
William DiLibero, city manager for Port Lavaca, said the playscape was recently delivered and should be completed soon. It is replacing a pirate ship playscape that had deteriorated beyond repair.
“They’ll probably get the playscape itself done ... but then someone else has to come in and pour the safety surfacing, so I don’t have a date, but it is in the works and should be done soon,” Weaver said.
The city asked the public to help select the structure’s design in July in a Facebook post that received more than 200 comments, many of which expressed a desire for a design that was tied to the community.
The end result is historically fitting.
The playscape is a boat named after “La Belle,” one of four French ships that Robert de La Salle used to explore the Gulf of Mexico with hopes of starting a colony at the mouth of the Mississippi River.
That ship sank in Matagorda Bay in 1685 and was not recovered until more than 300 years later, 1995-1996, when the state began a major excavation.
This is the second playscape the city has recently replaced because of storm damage and weathering. The city used budgeted funds for a new structure that went up at Lighthouse Beach Pavilion in September to replace the old one, which was rusting away.
All of the new play landscapes are made of recycled plastic, which is less susceptible to weathering.
More repairs underway
Another playscape has been ordered to replace the one near the splash pads at Lighthouse Beach, which was damaged during Harvey. Weaver said she expects it to be delivered in late January or February.
New bathrooms are also in the works.
Weaver told the Advocate in July that the city planned to replace the old bathhouse near the RV parking spots at Lighthouse Beach with a prefabricated, concrete restroom facility.
The purchase was approved by the City Council in October, and the facility is expected to be delivered in February, she said.
The city is still awaiting federal approval to rebuild the fishing pier at Lighthouse Beach.
The only part of the 462-foot pier that was not destroyed during Hurricane Harvey was its T-head. A design and construction administration proposal bid previously estimated repairs would cost about $3 million.
Weaver said Congressman Michael Cloud’s office got involved because the city submitted the project for review in April and is still waiting for it to be reviewed and obligated.
“Cloud’s office reached out to them, and they said they anticipated having the review completed by the end of the month, but I still haven’t heard anything,” she said. “Hopefully in a few weeks we can get that going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.