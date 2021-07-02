Many celebrations are planned for the Independence Day weekend. Here are some of them:
Saturday
EDNA
Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show
- Brackenridge Park and Campground
- Festivities all day beginning at 9 a.m.
- Dusk - Fireworks
GOLIAD
Schroeder Hall
- Concert featuring Randall King with Jake Worthington
- 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks
PORT O'CONNOR
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- King Fisher Beach
- Dusk - Fireworks over the bay
PALACIOS
Palacios Lions Club 72nd Annual July Fourth Celebration
- East Bay Park
- Saturday, 3-9 p.m., bingo, vendors, carnival
- Sunday, 3-9 p.m. bingo, vendors, carnival, barbecue
- 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks
SHINER
Shiner Half Moon Holidays
- Green-Dickson Park
- Barbecue cookoff, live music, fun and games
- 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks
SUNDAY
VICTORIA
Miller Lite Blastoff Fireworks Show
- Victoria Community Center
- 4 p.m. - Grounds open with carnival, concert
- 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks
Patriot Park
- 7 p.m.-midnight - Park open for public to set off fireworks
CUERO
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Cuero Municipal Park
- 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Brent Jones, author of “Days of Steel Rain,” video presentation on the war in the Pacific during the final year of World War II.
- 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Chief Warrant Officer Justin Hagel, of the U.S. Army, will give a presentation on the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
- 6:30 p.m. - Patriotic children’s parade, winners announced at 7 p.m. Children up to age 10 are eligible to participate.
- 4-8 p.m. - City’s pool and splash pad open
- Dark - Fireworks
GANADO
July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
- Devers Creek Park
- 5 p.m. - Festivities begin
- Dark - Fireworks
GOLIAD
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s Red, White and Boom
- Coleto Creek Park
- Dusk - Fireworks
- $7 park entrance fee waived after 7 p.m.
PORT LAVACA
Star Spangled Bay Bash
- Bayfront Peninsula Park
- 6:30 p.m. - Gates open with DJ, food and festivities
- Dusk - Fireworks
YORKTOWN - Skinny's Fireworks Demo
- Skinny’s Fireworks, 447 Metting School Road
- 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks demonstration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.