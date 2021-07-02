Fireworks
Buy Now

Fourth of July fireworks at the Victoria Community Center in 2019.

 Advocate File Photo

Many celebrations are planned for the Independence Day weekend. Here are some of them:

Saturday

EDNA

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show

  • Brackenridge Park and Campground
  • Festivities all day beginning at 9 a.m.
  • Dusk - Fireworks

GOLIAD

Schroeder Hall

  • Concert featuring Randall King with Jake Worthington
  • 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

PORT O'CONNOR

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • King Fisher Beach
  • Dusk - Fireworks over the bay

PALACIOS

Palacios Lions Club 72nd Annual July Fourth Celebration

  • East Bay Park
  • Saturday, 3-9 p.m., bingo, vendors, carnival
  • Sunday, 3-9 p.m. bingo, vendors, carnival, barbecue
  • 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

SHINER

Shiner Half Moon Holidays

  • Green-Dickson Park
  • Barbecue cookoff, live music, fun and games
  • 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

SUNDAY

VICTORIA

Miller Lite Blastoff Fireworks Show

  • Victoria Community Center
  • 4 p.m. - Grounds open with carnival, concert
  • 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Patriot Park

  • 7 p.m.-midnight - Park open for public to set off fireworks 

CUERO

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • Cuero Municipal Park
  • 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Brent Jones, author of “Days of Steel Rain,” video presentation on the war in the Pacific during the final year of World War II. 
  • 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Chief Warrant Officer Justin Hagel, of the U.S. Army, will give a presentation on the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
  • 6:30 p.m. - Patriotic children’s parade, winners announced at 7 p.m. Children up to age 10 are eligible to participate.
  • 4-8 p.m. - City’s pool and splash pad open
  • Dark - Fireworks

GANADO

July Fourth Fireworks Celebration

  • Devers Creek Park
  • 5 p.m. - Festivities begin
  • Dark - Fireworks 

GOLIAD

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s Red, White and Boom

  • Coleto Creek Park
  • Dusk - Fireworks
  • $7 park entrance fee waived after 7 p.m.

PORT LAVACA

Star Spangled Bay Bash

  • Bayfront Peninsula Park
  • 6:30 p.m. - Gates open with DJ, food and festivities
  • Dusk - Fireworks 

YORKTOWN - Skinny's Fireworks Demo

  • Skinny’s Fireworks, 447 Metting School Road
  • 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks demonstration

Recommended For You


Elena Anita Watts is the features editor for the Victoria Advocate. She covers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or ewatts@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.