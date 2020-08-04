Free COVID-19 testing available in Port Lavaca

A walk-up testing site will offer free COVID-19 diagnostic tests in Port Lavaca on Thursday, local officials said.
The temporary testing location will be at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. SH 35. The site will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. or after 500 people have been tested.
All tests are free and no doctor’s note or appointment is required.
Site organizers asked that people not begin lining up before 7:45 a.m.
