Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan died Sunday following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Ynclan first fell ill with the virus last month, according to officials with the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our prayers and condolences are with the Ynclan family, as we honor his memory and mourn his loss,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.
Ynclan was originally from Fredericksburg, but relocated to Gonzales while serving as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He retired after 35 years of service, and then ran for Sheriff in 2020. He won the election and was sworn in as sheriff of Gonzales County on Jan. 1.
“It is with great pride and humility that I serve you as Gonzales County Sheriff,” Ynclan wrote in a statement on the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office’s website after being elected. “We will, as an agency, create positive community relationships to ensure accountability to strengthen the public’s trust that we will not only protect, but truly serve each citizen equally, honestly, and in good faith.”
Many expressed their condolences publicly across Facebook on Sunday, including Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr and Gonzales County Judge Patrick Davis.
“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan,” wrote Marr in a statement.
“We lost a tremendous community leader and friend,” the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture wrote in a post on Facebook.
Details about his funeral have not been released.
