YOAKUM – At its Jan. 30 meeting in Austin, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded highway repaving and improvement projects in TxDOT’s Yoakum District to Calhoun, Wharton, and Victoria counties for a total of about $202 million.
In Calhoun County, SB Contractors LLC, of Fentress, was awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace bridge and approaches on SH 185 at Main Rice Canal.
In Wharton County, Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc., of Houston, was awarded a $191 million contract for an upgrade to rural freeway project on U.S. 59 from Fort Bend County line to about a mile south of SH 60.
In Victoria County, Hunter Industries Ltd., of San Marcos, was awarded a $9.3 million contract for an ACP overlay project on U.S. 77 from the DeWitt County line to Broadmoor Street.
Exact construction start dates on these projects and related traffic detours have not yet been determined.
For more information, contact Lucean.Kuykendall@txdot.gov or 361-293-4436.
