Festively decorated and brightly lit boats will sail through the night in Port O'Connor for the annual lighted boat parade Dec. 4.
The parade will begin at the little jetty, travel down the intracoastal waterway and end just past Scurlock Road, said Darla Parker, Port O'Connor chamber of commerce president.
For those who don't have access to a private home along the waterway, popular places to view the parade are Froggie's Bait Dock, the Fishing Center and Clark's Bait Shop, Parker said. Parade-goers often set up tents and chairs at these locations to watch the boats sail by.
For those wondering if they can participate in the parade, it is open to boats of all sizes and there is no entry fee, Parker said.
"We encourage all of our residents and locals, anybody that has a boat, to decorate it and join in," she said.
The parade usually has 25-30 participants, Parker said, and many of them are part of the annual Freeport to Port O'Connor Toy Run.
The Toy Run sets sail from Freeport annually on the first Saturday of December to deliver new toys for the Adopt-an-Angel Program. Boats sail 72 miles down the intracoastal waterway to Port O'Connor and remain there overnight.
The toys are dropped off at Clark's Marina the day of the parade and then delivered to the Port O'Connor Community Center where they are distributed to children in need.
Registration to participate in the Toy Run is free, and toys should be for children aged 2-16.
At the end of the evening, after the parade has been sailed, participants will gather at Port O'Connor's Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill to hand out awards to participants, Parker said.
Award categories include best overall boat, most spirited, most unique, best commercial boat and best large, medium and small pleasure boats.
Registration for the parade can be completed at PortOConnorChamber.com.
