Q: How should I prepare for hurricanes during a pandemic?
A: With Hurricane Hanna bringing wind, rain and flooding to South Texas this weekend, Texans in this part of the state are confronting their first hurricane of the season in the midst of a pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a series of guidelines about how to safely endure storms while avoiding exposure to COVID-19. The CDC recommends staying up-to-date on local plans for evacuations and shelters, which are changing in some counties because of the pandemic. It is also wise to give yourself extra time to prepare emergency food, water and medical supplies.
If you need to evacuate, the CDC suggests preparing a kit with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and at least two cloth face coverings per person. If staying with friends or family, take precautions to reduce transmission as much as possible and try to avoid staying in close quarters with someone who has a COVID-19 risk factor including those over 65 years old or with underlying health conditions.
Finally, getting weather alerts from the National Weather Service text system, NOAA Weather Radio or Twitter is a good way to stay updated.
