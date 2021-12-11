It has been almost 20 years since Nelda Garner lost her son.
In November 2002, her son, Kennan “Kilo” Burden, was found dead with four gunshot wounds outside a Victoria home. Since then, the case has gone cold, with no arrests made despite an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement. He was 25.
Since Burden’s death, Garner, of Cuero, said sleepless nights are typical, and family gatherings have felt incomplete. Through the years, though, she’s found some solace in Port Lavaca’s Tree of Angels ceremony, which holds a yearly memorial in December to honor victims of violent crime.
“It hurts knowing justice may never come. That does not go away. That does not get easier,” Garner said of her son, who she described as a “kind, fun-loving soul.” “I find some peace in knowing his memory is kept alive here.”
Garner and her daughter were among more than 100 people, including victims’ families and friends and law enforcement officials, who gathered Saturday evening to mark the ceremony’s 18th year.
Huddling in a Calhoun County Fairgrounds pavilion and wearing layers for the cold weather and sharp wind, the families and friends sat close together to stay warm. Some held photos of their lost loved ones, sharing stories about their lives before the ceremony began.
At one point, attendees hung angel ornaments with their loved one’s names and lit candles in remembrance. The ceremony honored 209 victims of violent crime in total.
Garner has attended all but two Tree of Angels ceremonies since her son’s death. She said she was glad it was back after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It felt like something was missing. Like I had forgotten something,” she said.
For Garner and others, it has become a holiday tradition, marking another year their loved one will not be there for the annual Thanksgiving feast or to unwrap presents under the Christmas tree.
Mary Sue Woods, the Port Lavaca ceremony’s founder, began organizing the gathering after her son was murdered in 1999. She said the holiday seasons after were exceptionally tough.
“Having a seat unfilled at that table is a constant reminder. It can break you down, and it’ll feel like how you felt the day you got the news,” she said. “The (Tree of Angels) is about honoring those folks we wish were still here, but it is also for the families.”
Attendees included families who have been attending for years. For some, like Noelia Jaramillo, the death of their loved one was more recent.
In October, Jaramillo’s sister, Minerva Torres, died at the age of 51 in a two-vehicle-train crash in Bloomington. The crash also took the life of her niece, Liliana Torres, who was 19.
Jaramillo said she’d never heard of the Tree of Angels ceremony until Woods mailed the family a letter inviting them to attend.
“I was not sure about coming, but I thought of (Minerva and Liliana), and I know they would’ve wanted us to,” said Jaramillo, a Port Lavaca resident. “This is our first Christmas without them. I don’t know how it is going to go. I wish more than anything they were here.”
Amanda Rosas, of Victoria, came to the ceremony to honor her sister, Michelle Johnson, who was killed at the age of 31 in a 2018 double homicide. In June, a Victoria County jury sentenced her killer to life in prison.
However, months after the verdict, Rosas said she still does not feel whole.
“She still isn’t here. (Her killer) is behind bars, but it didn’t bring her back,” said Rosas, who said she’s attended every Tree of Angels ceremony since her sister’s death. “This ceremony is comforting. It is good to hear her name, but she still isn’t here. I miss her so much.”
For Garner, who never got a trial for her son’s death, the ceremony raises her hope for justice someday.
“It is about making sure he is not forgotten. To make sure people still hear his name,” she said. “Right now, that is all I have.”
