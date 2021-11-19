Veronica and Kevin Koliba are hosting the second annual Nativity exhibit at an event at Red Barn, 3187 SH 35 in Port Lavaca, on Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 4-5 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
This free three-day event will showcase hundreds of Nativities from around the world, some with their own special memory to share. We will feature our first Nativity as a family. The event will feature Nativities with a variety of incredible stories, including one that was stationed in Germany, another that was treasured as a graduation gift from grandparents, and a Nativity that was left in the attic by previous homeowners and “rescued” from the thrift store.
If you’d like to exhibit, donate or sponsor a Nativity, please call or text 361-935-8032 or 361-550-8620.
