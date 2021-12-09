This year marks three decades since the death of Olivia Johnson's 17-year-old daughter. She'd be 48 if she were still here.
"I still hurt, even after 30 years," Johnson said. "She was a very friendly person. She was smart and intelligent, and she was a young lady right with the Lord."
Her daughter, Sheryl "Sharon" Hall, was stabbed six times to death by a then-15-year-old freshman student in the halls of Calhoun High School on April 2, 1991, over a verbal dispute, according to previous Advocate reporting.
Johnson said she's found some solace in the Tree of Angels ceremony in Port Lavaca, which will mark the memorial's 18th year on Saturday. For years, her daughter has been honored in the ceremony, but she has only been able to attend a handful of times.
That is because the years since Sheryl's death have been tough on her, she said. She has had run-ins with the law and began using controlled substances in an attempt to cope, she said.
She's moved several times to "run away from (Sheryl's) death" before finding herself in Bryan, where she started to have health problems. At one point, after she had double bypass surgery on her heart in 2019, she said she was unsure whether she would walk the same again.
Now that she is two-years drug-free and recovering, she said she has spent her time canvassing and advocating against bullying. She said her daughter's death was an example of what happens when bullying goes unabated.
"I have been out of the spotlight for some time, but now I want to step back in," she said, recalling an unsuccessful lawsuit she filed claiming negligence against the school district. "I need something to change for my baby."
For years, Johnson has decried the Texas Tort Claims Act, which grants immunity to the government when determining the liability related to an incident. She credits this law to the loss of her lawsuit.
Johnson also wants to increase awareness about bullying and preventative measures.
"I want her life to mean something. I want people to know about what happened, so it won't happen again," she said.
The woman who killed Sheryl would later plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, receiving 10 years of probation, according to previous Advocate reporting.
For the first time after her "long hiatus," Johnson said she would attend the Tree of Angels ceremony on Saturday to honor her daughter.
Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the ceremony will be held at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, a change of venue from previous years.
The Calhoun County Navy ROTC will present the colors at this year's event, and local officials including members of law enforcement from at least five local agencies will be present.
"I hope my baby is honored there as long as I live," Johnson said. "It helps some. But I still want things to change."
