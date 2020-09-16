Indianola Fishing Marina is hosting a benefit barbecue and concert Saturday as the marina continues to rebuild from severe fire damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Hanna.
“Marina Palooza” runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eleven bands that have previously performed live on the marina’s deck are uniting for an all-day, outdoor concert.
Entrance is $5 and free for kids 12 and younger.
The marina is serving up $10 barbecue plates, also available curbside for those who prefer to drive up.
For kids, there will be a fish pond, egg toss and cornhole tournament.
Those looking to support the marina can also participate in a silent auction or bid on fishing trips that will be auctioned off live between each band’s set.
There will be $10 tailgate parking at the marina and free parking at Indianola Beach. The Texas Hookers Ladies Fishing Team is providing shuttle service from the beach to the marina.
“Everybody should bring their lawn chairs,” owner Brenda Hanselka said.
In late July, unexpected flooding during Hanna’s storm surge ignited an electrical fire that badly damaged the historic marina. The marina was not insured because its location on the water made flood insurance prohibitively expensive.
Since then, Hanselka and her staff have been working to rebuild the marina with the community’s help.
“I want to thank everyone who has come out and showed their support,” Hanselka said.
Hanselka is hoping to raise $40,000 to help pay the contractors who are working to complete the new building.
The new building will feature a bigger store along with the marina’s popular kitchen and legendary fishing pier, where it is not uncommon to see a 40-inch drum reeled in.
The marina is already back open for fishing and food service, but Hanselka said she expects it to take another couple months for the new building to be completed.
