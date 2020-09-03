Indianola Fishing Marina is back in business and hosting a series of special events throughout the Labor Day weekend.
High tides caused by Hurricane Hanna, which struck the Texas coast in late July, caused an electrical fire that burned down the historic marina. But owner Brenda Hanselka and her staff have been working hard to reopen the popular fishing and dining locale.
The back deck has reopened for fishing seven days a week under a new set of neon green lights. Live bait is for sale and a food truck is serving dinner, drinks and snacks.
This weekend, Friday night is steak night, and Adriana Live is playing a set from 7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday is the all-day Magnolia Beach VFD benefit fishing tournament. Registration is $50 and free for ages 12 and under, with weigh-in starting at 2 p.m. Barbecue sandwiches will be available and live music from Southern Drive from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, HWY 316 will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.
Monday features free use of the boat launch and $1 hot dogs.
Hanselka encourages everyone to come down and support the marina in its rebuilding efforts.
The setup may have changed, but as the marina's Facebook page says, "the fishing is always good" at Indianola.
