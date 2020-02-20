One person died after a vehicle went off the road and into a bayou in west Calhoun County on Wednesday night.
Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed a fatal crash was reported then, but said additional details from the department are still pending.
Calhoun County sheriff's officials were also notified of the crash, said Chief Deputy Johnny Krause.
About 9:40 p.m., a single-vehicle crash was reported on SH 35 near Hog Bayou, Krause said.
Hog Bayou snakes along the western edge of Green Lake and underneath the state highway about 15 miles west of Port Lavaca.
Krause said an equipment malfunction may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter a body of water near there.
Two other people were injured and taken to an area hospital, Krause said.
Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
