As part of the ongoing Calhoun County SH 35 causeway rehabilitation project a 24-hour lane closure will be required between Aug. 3 -13.
SCR Civil Construction will be closing the inside lanes in the northbound and southbound direction as they finish installing the permanent center median barrier. The lane closure will be in place through the weekend during this time.
SRC Civil Construction, of Richmond, was awarded the contract with a bid of $16,253,957.06.
Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to the barricades, traffic controls, signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
