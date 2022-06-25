LaVaca BBQ and Sinful Sweets and Guns to provide free meals on July 4

LaVaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca, and Sinful Sweets and Guns will be feeding the public 500 barbecue meals and cheesecake bites at 11 a.m. July 4.
Drive thru and get a meal for each person in the car.
Participants can also sign up for a free raffle. Sinful Sweets and Guns is providing a 12 gauge shotgun and LaVaca BBQ is providing a barbecue catering package for 25, according to a news release from the companies.
This is the businesses way of not only celebrating Independence Day, but also to give back to their community. They will also be delivering lunch to first responders who working on July 4, according to the news release
