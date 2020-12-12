Apprentices gathered at Mid Coast Academy Monday evening for another electrical training class. With more training under their belts, both workers and the city’s economy are better prepared for forward momentum.
Efforts continue by groups like the Victoria Economic Development Corporation (VEDC) to bring new businesses to Victoria while at the same time keeping workers here. Sustaining primary jobs helps assist a city’s economic development and is “more akin to the workforce training issues,” said VEDC President Dale Fowler.
Primary jobs are defined by the state of Texas as jobs “available at a company for which a majority of the products or services of that company are ultimately exported to regional, statewide, national or international markets infusing new dollars into the local economy.” To bring in new dollars, a workforce experienced enough to bring new businesses is needed.
VEDC is a private economic development organization that works to recruit new businesses, create jobs and increase the tax base. It also works to retain and expand existing business, according to its website.
“One of the things that comes up when we’re trying to attract an industry is, who is going to build it? Or are there the skills in the region?” Fowler said.
As building construction projects have persisted throughout 2020, even being considered an essential business by the state, supporting sectors like electrical work continue to experience future growth potential and a need for preparing more electricians.
In this region, electricians are expected to experience about a 14% growth in jobs during the next 10 years — one of the highest among the region’s various occupations, according to the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. This decade-long estimate comes at a time when the region, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties, relies on jobs in construction and architecture to attract new businesses.
Among various commercial and residential projects in Victoria, nearly 100 electricians come from out of the area every day, said Mike Milson, director of business services at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
Mid Coast Academy came onto the scene in Victoria in July 2018 to help prepare more local electricians and other fields.
Often times, the average age of an employed electrician is between ages 50 and 59, said Mid Coast Construction Academy Education Director Tonya Pérez. Bringing a younger generation onto the job market ensures there will be a local workforce for the future.
Classes are available for apprentices to receive pay and gain hours that apply to the overall 2,000 hours per year required by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to work as a journeyman. High school students from Victoria and surrounding schools also take classes and earn hours in the high school programs.
Since the first round of apprentices, Mid Coast Academy has 124 workers. Keeping those workers here is one priority for Pérez.
“Shop local, stay local,” she said. “(Mid Coast Academy) is a great opportunity to make that happen.”
As the focus remains on better preparing key industries in and around Victoria, Mid Coast Academy has received federal backing.
The programs have graduated over 90% of current apprentices with a National Center for Construction Education & Research certification that is recognized nationwide with the Department of Labor curriculum.
“The whole apprenticeship idea is an old kind of tried and true concept that works,” Fowler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.