PORT LAVACA — A couple of years ago, Veronica Koliba and her husband Kevin were driving through Fredericksburg one December weekend when they stumbled across a banner advertising a show with "hundreds of Nativities."
They arrived minutes before the show closed down and were "just floored" by the hundreds of Nativity scenes on display.
The visit brought the meaning of Christmas into clearer focus for the Port Lavaca couple and inspired them to put together a Nativity display of their own.
"It brought back the reason for the season," Koliba said. "We used to be one of those types that hustle and bustle and run around and buy gifts. It kind of brought things back into perspective for us."
After hosting their first display last year, the couple has an estimated 300 Nativities on display this year at their business, Red Barn, a rustic events venue on SH 35 just outside Port Lavaca.
The building will be open to the public this weekend only, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, for anyone who would like to visit. Admission is free.
The variety of Nativities on display is staggering. Some are treasured family heirlooms, while others were recovered from dumpsters, retrieved from the bottom shelves of thrift stores or purchased at estate sales.
The Kolibas have made it their mission to rescue as many Nativities as possible, even restoring one set whose Joseph had lost his head — though the owner had kept the head in the drawer of his cash register. They've traveled to stores and estate sales in Yoakum, Columbus, Corpus Christi and Bay City, among many other locales, to amass their collection.
"It's a labor of love," Koliba said.
Anyone who owns a Nativity they would like to showcase is welcome to add theirs to the display, she added.
Along with more traditional displays, there are Nativities made of recycled soap and honey bottles, corn husks, snow globes, pasta and even one set from Albuquerque called "The Holy Frijoles" featuring tiny shepherds, Magi, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus all made of pinto beans. Another Nativity scene painted on a stack of hay bales sits proudly out in front of the barn.
Close to 20 people from Port Lavaca and other area towns contributed Nativities this year, and many of them have personal stories behind them, including a set displayed for years at Koliba's grandparents' home.
There are Nativities from the world over, including displays from Germany, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Uganda, Peru and Bolivia.
Altogether, the display is awe-inspiring.
"I honor Jesus, but those that are deeply, deeply (religious), I can imagine it’ll be a hit-your-knees type of experience," Koliba said.
