A Magnolia Beach car fire claimed the occupant's life Friday evening near the water at Miller's Point.
The fire was reported 6 p.m. Friday and the Jeep was fully engulfed when Magnolia Beach Firefighters and Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived, said Chief Deputy John Krause.
Investigators were called to the location, and because of the condition of the Jeep and the victim inside an autopsy was ordered, Krause said.
"The fire marshall was summoned and the Jeep taken to a secure location so the Fire Marshal can determine point of origin of the fire and what accelerant, if any, was involved," he said. "Investigators are speaking with family and associates of the victim for leads. We are awaiting autopsy and fire marshal preliminaries to give an idea of what occurred. Timetable is not known."
The name victim was withheld until family members are notified, Krause said.