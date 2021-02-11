A man arrested in regard to a January Port O’Connor boat crash that killed one and injured four will go before a grand jury in a matter of months, said Calhoun County’s district attorney.
District Attorney Dan Heard estimates Cody Eatherton, 35, will go before a grand jury in a month or more.
A grand jury is made up of a panel of residents who decide whether there is sufficient evidence for prosecutors to proceed in a criminal case. If they decide there is enough evidence, the grand jury can issue an indictment, which formally charges a person of a crime.
Eatherton was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to the Calhoun County Adult Detention Center online portal.
He posted a $150,000 bail and was released, according to jail officials Wednesday.
On July 25, game wardens were called to The Sanctuary at Costa Grande off the Intracoastal Waterway to investigate a boating accident that involved injuries, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Capt. Chris Bird said Wednesday.
Five people were on the boat at the time of the crash. Four of the occupants were taken to Citizens Medical Center with injuries, and one man was killed in the crash.
