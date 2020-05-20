Victoria's annual Memorial Day ceremony will continue with a few slight changes to protect the public from COVID-19.
That ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria, said Will Martin, commander of American Legion Post No. 166.
Participants and the audience should maintain a 6-foot distance between one another to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, he said.
The ceremony will include an opening prayer, speeches by veterans as well as government officials and a rifle salute.
The event is open to the public.
A vehicle parade will begin at 11:45 a.m and end at the retirement community Greatwood Homes of Victoria.
Throughout the Crossroads, many Memorial Day ceremonies that are traditionally held to honor deceased veterans have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some groups are having their ceremony but are changing it to conform to social distancing and other precautions.
Below is a list of ceremonies planned.
Calhoun County
PORT LAVACA – Port Lavaca American Legion will have a flag ceremony on Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial at Peninsula Park. The group will lower the flag to half-staff at 8 a.m. in honor of deceased veterans. The flag will be raised to full-staff at noon. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and IS requested to maintain social distancing and wear face masks.
Ceremonies are not planned in Port O'Connor or Seadrift, officials said.
Lavaca County
YOAKUM - Yoakum Fire Department will have a Memorial Day ceremony on the fire station lawn at 10 a.m. Monday. Tents with chairs will be set up outside the fire station. The indoor social gathering will not happen this year.
All Hallettsville Memorial Day events have been canceled, according to the Hallettsville American Legion.
Shiner Memorial Day events have been canceled, officials said.
DeWitt County
YORKTOWN – The DeWitt County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1029 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (helicopter) located at the intersection of SH 72 and Main Street in Yorktown. Covered seating will be available. A gun raffle drawing will occur after the ceremony.
Cuero is not having any Memorial Day events, the county judge said.
Jackson County
Ceremonies are not planned in Edna or Ganado, according to the city halls in both cities.
Refugio County
Ceremonies are not planned in Refugio or Woodsboro, officials said.
Goliad County
No ceremonies are planned in Goliad, according to the city of Goliad.
