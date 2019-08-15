Calhoun ISD had 19 more instructional days than it did the year Hurricane Harvey struck and students, particularly those at the Harrison/Jefferson/Madison Complex took advantage of them, earning all the distinctions available, Superintendent Larry Nichols said.
5 things to know how your district fared: Calhoun County ISD
- Overall rating: B
- Area that showed the most improvement: The district's overall score rose 10 points, Nichols said.
- Area that still needs improvement: Travis Middle School
"Last year, they were getting into a new building and there was obviously some distraction with that. Now that they're in it, we've added some folks that we think we've needed and we've moved some around. We're optimistic that the changes we've made will enhance the instructional progress of our students," Nichols said.
Seventh grade at Travis Middle School decreased from 67% to 51% passing state standards in mathematics.
- Rating for closing the gaps: B
- Distinctions: Calhoun High School earned a distinction for academic achievement in mathematics, academic achievement in science, comparative academic growth and closing the gaps.
The Harrison/Jefferson/Madison Complex earned a distinction for academic achievement in English language arts/reading, academic achievement in mathematics, academic achievement in science, comparative academic growth, closing the gaps and postsecondary readiness.
The Jackson/Roosevelt Complex earned a distinction for academic achievement in mathematics, academic achievement in science, comparative academic growth, closing the gaps and postsecondary readiness.
Port O'Connor Elementary earned a distinction for academic achievement in English language arts/reading and post secondary readiness.
