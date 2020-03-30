There are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, officials said Monday morning.
Memorial Medical Center, Port Lavaca's hospital, was notified of the positive results Monday morning, bringing the case count up from five positive cases, officials said in a news release.
The patient is a resident of Calhoun County and has been instructed to self-isolate at home. The patient is believed to have become infected while traveling, although it is not clear whether the patient was traveling out of the county, state or country. No other details about the patient were released.
Officials said residents of the county should stay home as much as possible as there are already cases of the new coronavirus moving between residents of the region.
"At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area," officials said in the news release. "With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure."
