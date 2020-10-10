If you’ve basked in the air conditioning of a Port Lavaca building on a hot summer day, there’s a pretty good chance you have Henry Lee Hayes to thank.
As president and owner of Hayes Electric Service, founded by his parents in 1966, Hayes oversaw HVAC and electric installations in plants, businesses, government buildings and homes around Calhoun County and in Victoria.
“You couldn’t find a better boss,” said Mary Leal, 73, who has worked for Hayes Electric for 27 years. “He’s non-replaceable.”
Hayes died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 87 early Tuesday morning while driving back from Arizona, where he had been visiting his two daughters and grandchildren. He was 65.
After graduating from Calhoun High School, Hayes first began working for his family’s company at the age of 18.
Since Hayes took over the company with his step-brother, Jimmy May, in 2010, Hayes Electric’s work included contract jobs at Formosa Plastics, installations at car dealerships and residential projects.
Hayes ran the company with a generous spirit, Leal said, donating labor and equipment to cemeteries, Habitat for Humanity homes and the local animal shelter.
Most days, Leal said, Hayes came to work in blue jeans and a polo shirt. While he could be stern, he also enjoyed cracking jokes and would occasionally show up to the office in Bermuda shorts and sandals.
He often took his employees out to eat at local restaurants like El Patio, the Wagon Train or Canales Cafe in Tivoli, where he’d order a big steak with a loaded baked potato, Leal said.
Kristi Stevenson, president of the Mid Coast Texas chapter of the Associated Builders & Contractors, of which Hayes was a member for 29 years, said Hayes was “very interested in education.”
Many of the employees he trained went on to work for other companies like Formosa and Turner Industries, Leal said.
“Henry was very giving,” she said. “He trained his workers well.”
Susie Ortiz, a relative of Hayes who is close to the rest of his family, said they are “heartbroken” that he is gone.
“He was a good family man,” Ortiz said. “I know that he is going to be truly missed.”
In Hayes’ honor, Leal had one of his old hard hats touched up. Decals were applied with his date of birth and death. One of them will be displayed on his casket, a reminder of the years Hayes devoted to his company — and to keeping Port Lavaca cool.
Friends of Hayes can pay their respects at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hayes is survived by his daughters, Andrea D. Hayes Betancourt and Lauren Knowles; his step-sister, Shirley Swaim; his step-brother, James May; his mother-in-law, Andrea Maseda Escobedo; his brother-in-law, Manuel Escobedo Jr.; his nieces, Misty Smith-Garcia and Mandy Smith-Barnes; his nephew, Tyler May; and five grandchildren.
