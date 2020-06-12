Anglers planning to participate in the Harbor Children's Alliance and Victims Center's 30th annual Pescado Grande fishing tournament will have to wait until next year.
Originally scheduled for June 26 - 27, the fundraising event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed planning and triggered safety and economic concerns about the uncertain future, said Maria Walton, Harbor's executive director.
"Not knowing if this is going to pass or when it was going to pass, we just didn't want to plan for something and take people's money if we weren't going to be able to have the event," she said.
The Harbor also had to postpone its first Designer Purse Bingo, which was slated for March. A new date has yet to be scheduled for that benefit.
Its Sportsman's Night Out fundraiser is still scheduled for October, Walton said.
In addition to conducting forensic interviews for children who have experienced abuse and offering them support and advocacy services, the nonprofit does community outreach and serves adult victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and other violent crimes.
For nearly 30 years, the center has run a crisis hotline that provides response and referrals to Calhoun County residents.
The Harbor receives state and federal grant funding for direct services, but does rely on proceeds from fundraisers for many operational costs, Walton said.
Annually, the Pescado Grande is the center's most profitable event. With between 30-45 bay boats and 6-10 offshore boats registering, profits can range from $18,000 - $25,000 depending on the year, Walton said.
The Center hopes money on reserve will help keep it financially afloat until events resume. While difficult, the cancellation of fundraising events is not the center's biggest concern.
During the month of April, the Center's staff usually educates students on unsafe and safe touches in the classroom as part of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
But all in-school outreach was halted in March when campuses closed. Without kids in school, teachers have also not been able to observe the signs of abuse.
Educators are among those mandated to report suspected child abuse to state agencies and have historically accounted for the second largest number of reports, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
"That is what weighs on us. We know that the majority of the reports that are called into CPS come for school personnel, so with them not being in school and those eyes not on them, the reports aren't coming in," Walton said. "Our numbers are down, but we know the abuse is still happening."
