An inmate in a South Carolina federal prison called in two bomb threats to a business in Port Lavaca Tuesday afternoon, Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow said.
Police evacuated the location and surrounding businesses, which were subsequently cleared for any potential threat, Rangnow said.
Police were called to a business in the 700 block of SH 35 South, where the threat was made to, about 2:30 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.
Rangnow declined to provide the business, the name of the out-of-state prison and name of the inmate Tuesday, citing an ongoing investigation by authorities.
Authorities verified the threats came from an inmate after tracing the cellphone calls, which were made to the Port Lavaca Police Department, to the federal prison in South Carolina.
In the calls, the caller said a bomb had been placed at the business and that "many people were going to be harmed," Rangnow said.
The inmate has never been a resident of Port Lavaca and has no known connections to the area, Rangnow said. But, police think the inmate had an online romantic relationship with one of the employees at the businesses.
Rangnow said the threats could result in criminal charges against the caller.
"We are still figuring out what direction we want to take it, but it very well might," he said.
