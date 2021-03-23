Port Lavaca officials are asking residents to avoid using water except for essential purposes after a contractor hit a water line that transmits water from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to the city.
Jody Weaver, the city's engineering director, said the entire city is likely to be affected as well as GBRA customers to the north and west.
The city's water supply will be limited to the Village Road Tower while repairs are taking place. Weaver said pressure is likely to drop as the water level in the tower drops, which is why it is important for residents to limit their water use.
"If everybody will conserve and we can get it fixed as quickly as possible, hopefully we will not lose it to the point we have to issue a boil water notice," Weaver said.
Weaver said the city will provide updates on its Facebook page and its CodeRED alert system when the leak is fixed.
Elsewhere in Calhoun County, Seadrift is under a self-imposed boil water notice. Robert Bryant, the city's public works director, said that staff found a break on the water plant's well line on Sunday.
"It's possible the pipes were a little compromised cause of the freeze," Bryant said.
After about eight hours of trying to fix the issue, Bryant said the water supply was briefly reduced so contractors could fix the issue. The water supply was restored Monday night, and Bryant said he brought samples of the water to Victoria for testing Tuesday morning. If the samples get the all clear, Bryant said he should be able to lift the boil water notice by Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.