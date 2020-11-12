Port Lavaca’s hospital will be able to treat hundreds of patients a month who require drugs that are delivered via an IV infusion, as part of a partnership with Community Infusion Solutions.
An on-site, IV infusion centered opened in Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 2, said Erin Clevenger, the hospital’s chief nursing officer and director of quality.
Before the partnership with Community Infusion Solutions, the hospital was able to administer infusion services, but on a much smaller scale than they can now, Clevenger said.
“We can expand on that service and provide higher level drugs that specialists like rheumatologists and oncologists are ordering,” Clevenger said. “We’re hoping to keep our patients from having to travel outside of the county.”
Patients with a range of different conditions require monthly, and sometimes weekly, infusions that are prescribed by their doctor. Conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and some infections are among those that might require regular infusions. Some patients, Clevenger said, were traveling to Victoria, Corpus Christi or even farther to get the drugs they needed to maintain their health. She estimated that hundreds of local patients who currently travel outside of the county could now get treated locally.
Community Infusion Solutions is specifically focused on helping hospitals and patients in remote and rural areas get access to IV services, according to a news release from the hospital.
The center will be managed by the company’s staff of care coordinators as well as the hospital’s nursing staff.
