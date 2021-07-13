The city of Port Lavaca rescinded its boil water notice Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the city.
On Monday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Port Lavaca to issue a boil water order notice after the water system lost pressure during repairs to the main transmission line.
