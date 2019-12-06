A Calhoun County jury has convicted and sentenced a Port Lavaca man to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Damien Gene Flores, 36, was found guilty Tuesday and sentenced Wednesday, according to a news release from the Calhoun County District Attorney's Office.
On July 6, 2018, Calhoun County 911 received a frantic call of an assault at a home in Port Lavaca, according to the news release. "In this call, Flores can be heard threatening the (victim)."
When officers arrived at the home, they found Flores and the victim as well as the victim's two children.
According to testimony, Flores hit the victim in the head with his hand. Photos of the injuries were shown to the jury.
"The State of Texas also presented a drawing of the offense with Flores holding a knife in one hand with his other hand on the neck of the (victim)," according to the news release.
Because of Flores' prior criminal history, he was eligible for an enhanced sentence range of five to 99 years or life in prison.
Victoria attorney James Smith defended Flores.
"It was an emotional trial that ultimately ended in Mr. Flores being convicted and sentenced," Smith said. "I respect the jury's verdict in both phases of the trial and appreciate the time and effort they spent in considering the evidence and reaching the verdicts."
