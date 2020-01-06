Police are searching for suspects involved in the weekend stabbing of a man after an assault was reported at a Port Lavaca bar.
About 11:30 p.m., police were called to LMR's Bar and Billiards, 224 N. Commerce St., in Port Lavaca where an assault was reported, said Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
About a block away at a home in the 400 block of Randle Street, police found a 23-year-old Port Lavaca man who had been stabbed in his abdomen.
Rangnow declined to name the stabbed man to protect his safety.
The injured man had gone to the home to seek help from a friend, the police chief said.
After authorities reached him, the injured man was flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, Rangnow said.
Video cameras at the bar captured at least two people engaged in an altercation with the injured man, Rangnow said.
Nevertheless, it's unclear whether he was stabbed at the bar or near it, he said.
Monday, police were searching for those suspects but had made no arrests.
Anyone with relevant information about the stabbing is asked to call Port Lavaca police investigators at 361-552-3788.
