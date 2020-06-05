City of Port Lavaca Pool
Contributed

The City of Port Lavaca reopened its community pool on Friday, just in time for the summer.

The pool will be open daily, from noon to 6 p.m. Guests will be asked to fill out a waiver and are subject to a two-hour limit, according to the YMCA of the Golden Crescent.

The pool in Port Lavaca is operated by the YMCA of the Golden Crescent, which also plans to reopen Edna's city pool and the pool at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA in Victoria on June 13. 

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed pools to reopen in early May at 25% capacity, but many have remained closed. 

Abbott allowed the facilities to expand to 50% capacity on Wednesday. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.