Dorothy Vincent rolled her walker to the front doors of her new home. She took a pair of scissors and snipped the purple ribbon across the entrance of Bethany Senior Living as if she were cutting through wrapping paper on Christmas morning.
With that gesture, she became the first resident at Port Lavaca's newest skilled nursing facility. Not far behind were another two senior citizens that joined her.
"Port Lavaca Chevrolet donated their Blazer to pick them up from the other senior living facility," said Gidgett Bigham, external marketer at Bethany Senior Living.
The skilled nursing facility is only the second of its kind in Calhoun County and the surrounding area, said Bigham. It's owned by Heber Lacerda, the former president and CEO of Regency Post-Acute Healthcare System Inc.
She said the other skilled nursing facility, Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, is the business's direct competitor, but Bigham said Bethany Senior Living's new construction and amenities give it a cutting edge.
Those features include 10 private Medicare suites, 52 semi-private suites, 68 semi-private rooms, two beauty salons, a gym and an Alzheimer's and dementia care unit.
But Bigham said she's most proud of the facility's staff, which she said boasts a combined 200 years of experience.
She said Calhoun and its surrounding counties have a need for facilities that cater to an older population.
According to 2019 census estimates, people age 65 or older account for 18% of Calhoun County residents, about 3% more than the national number.
The U.S. Census Bureau projects that in 2034 older adults will edge out children nationwide in population size; people age 65 and over are expected to number 77 million, while children under age 18 will number 76.5 million.
Because of this "graying" trend, Tania French, of the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, said it's good to see this kind of business opening in Port Lavaca.
"I think it's a place where I'd want to put my loved ones," French said. "As people age in the community, and loved ones have to make decisions, it's good to have options so you can put your loved ones in a place you feel comfortable."
Bigham said the skilled nursing facility can have up to three residents before it receives its full permit from Health and Human Services, and that it must have at least one resident for the inspection to take place.
To begin accepting additional residents, she said, the living facility must wait for the inspector to visit, which could take weeks, or months.
"We're hoping it'll be sooner rather than later," she said.
