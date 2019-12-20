A Port Lavaca man who was on probation for a stalking charge has been sentenced to six years in prison because he phoned a woman he was forbidden from contacting.
District Judge Jack Marr handed down the sentence Thursday after Sergio Carlos Padron, 20, admitted to breaking the terms of his probation.
Padron has remained in the Calhoun County Jail since his most recent arrest in July, when he was arrested for violating his probation. He was waiting to be transported to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Friday.
That July arrest came while Padron was on probation for a deferred adjudication stalking sentence in which he was accused of repeatedly phoning a woman and making sexual comments to her.
That woman also said Padron called her while he was masturbating. Two other Crossroads women made similar claims to the authorities and to the Advocate.
District Attorney Dan Heard said in August that his office had declined to pursue the two other cases for want of evidence.
The Advocate does not name potential victims of sexual crimes.
“He screwed up,” one of the women said of Heard’s handling of the cases and Thursday’s hearing.
“The system is screwed up,” said another of the women.
Assistant District Attorney Shannon Salyer said his office sought justice in Padron’s probation revocation hearing and asked for the maximum 10-year sentence.
Padron’s attorney, Tali Villafranca, said he asked for about two years.
Although Villafranca said Padron had violated his probation with a single phone call, a woman who said she was stalked by him disagreed.
Padron, she said, has a history of stalking and harassing women in Calhoun County, and his behavior has escalated in boldness, leading her to worry he may become increasingly violent.
One night in 2018, she said, Padron followed her from a Port Lavaca Walmart in his pickup and terrorized her even as she was parked outside a deputy’s home.
“It has gradually gotten worse over time, and I strongly believe he will continue to escalate and become physical in due time,” she said. “As he was following me, he sat and waited behind my car for me to get out. No telling what he might have done.”
In Texas, a person convicted of stalking and sentenced to six years can be eligible for parole after 18 months in prison, said Victoria attorney Eddie Wilkinson.
If Padron’s months in jail are counted toward that sentence, the time would be reduced to 13 months.
And each day of time served without disciplinary infractions can count double.
But being eligible for parole does not necessarily mean automatic release, said Wilkinson, adding the calculations are meant to be an incentive for good behavior.
Instead, parole board members will consider a variety of criteria when making the decision to release Padron or hold him in prison.
“A lot of times, they don’t get (released) on their first board,” Wilkinson said.
But the opposite is also true, he said.
“I’ve seen a lot of people paroled on 18 months on a 10-year sentence,” he said. “It really depends on the person and who they are.”
