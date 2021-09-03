The Port Lavaca Wave, the only weekly newspaper in Calhoun County, has been purchased by one of the newspaper’s former publishers.
Something More Newspapers purchased the publication from Hartman Newspapers, which owned the newspaper for more than 40 years, according to a Thursday announcement from the companies involved.
“A newspaper is vital to the community it serves,” said Tania French, Something More Newspapers president, in a news release announcing the ownership change. “Even through changing times, newspapers continue to play an essential role in educating and building a community. We are excited about the future of The Port Lavaca Wave as we continue the long-standing tradition of bringing local news and sports to our readers.”
Before starting the company, French worked at The Wave as a reporter, gener- al manager and publisher for more than 17 years before leaving in 2018.
“I am honored to continue the legacy of the Port Lavaca Wave,” French said in the announcement.
The Wave, which was founded in 1890, puts out a weekly print newspaper on Wednesdays and daily online content, including, news, sports, opinions and obituaries.
French said some employees had been laid off, but “the majority of The Wave staff will stay intact.” As of Friday, the newspaper employed eight people.
The newspaper will hire a new publisher, she said.
The Wave is the first newspaper purchased by Something More Newspapers, French said. She declined to disclose the terms of the sale, citing an agreement between the companies not to do so.
French is also the president of Something More Media, a separate company started in 2018 with the goal of “helping small newspapers across the state of Texas thrive.” That company helped organize events in Port Lavaca, including The Flip Flop Festival, Bayfront Beats and Iguana Fest, according to its website.
The leadership of Hartman Newspapers, which is based in Rosenberg, said The Wave has a bright future under the new ownership.
“Hartman Newspapers knows that it is leaving The Wave in good hands with Tania French as the newspaper’s new owner,” said Clyde King, chairman of Hartman Newspapers, in the announcement. “We know Tania will publish a fine community newspaper and will cover the news of Port Lavaca as the old newspaper saying goes, ‘without fear or favor.’”
The Wave will remain at its current location, 107 E. Austin St., through the end of the year. It will then be relocated to downtown Port Lavaca, according to the announcement.
“Exciting things are on the horizon,” French said. “Readers can look forward to a strong print product along with some new digital offerings and we look forward to sharing additional announcements soon.”
