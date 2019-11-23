PORT O’CONNOR – Residents gathered Saturday to cook and eat turkey, paint faces and play games – all in an effort to help the community.
Eloisa and Joe Newsome, owners of Josie’s Mexican Food and Cantina, hosted the ninth annual Turkey Cook-Off at their restaurant Saturday.
The money raised at the event benefited the Calhoun County Humane Society.
“Everyone comes together to support,” Newsome said. “Our little town is amazing. This little group here, we probably will make anywhere from $4,000 to $5,000 to donate.”
Seven teams participated in the competition, and friends and families gathered for a full day of activities.
“It’s never a real big tournament,” Newsome said. “It’s really like a family gathering.”
Next to each barbecue pit was a circle of chairs for visiting, eating and playing games.
Tammy Rigamonti sat around a table with team Trophy Hunters, eating chicken and dumplings while playing Rummikub.
“It’s really good timing,” Rigamonti said.
The cook-off allowed friends to spend time together before traveling to see family for Thanksgiving.
“It’s kind of a pre-Thanksgiving get-together,” Newsome said.
In addition to helping the humane society, the Turkey Cook-Off provided meals to people in the community.
“What we do with the turkeys is we slice them and vacuum-pack them,” Newsome said.
The packaged meat is then donated to families and individuals for Thanksgiving, “for families or an older couple who don’t need a whole turkey or maybe a husband who just lost his wife,” Newsome said.
Every team participating cooked multiple turkeys to donate.
“It’s a lot of money for a small group of people,” Newsome said. “But that’s just Port O’Connor for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.