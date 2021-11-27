Public libraries are pillars of communities, and the funding they receive goes toward much more than just a book budget.
The vast majority of funding for public libraries come from local sources, said Gloria Meraz, director of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. This funding is used for a range of programs that address specific community needs like early childhood literacy, English as a second language, workforce development and GED education, she said.
“Libraries are in kind of an interesting position,” said Dayna Williams-Capone, director of the Victoria Public Library. “We’re government. We’re education, and we’re kind of a nonprofit.”
The funding for public libraries is usually a budget item from the city or county, Meraz said.
In Victoria, around 90% of the library’s funding comes from local sales taxes, Williams-Capone said.
In coastal Calhoun County, the four public library branches are funded through the county budget, library director Noemi Cruz said.
Public library funding varies from city to city and county to county, Williams-Capone said.
“Funding depends on how the economy is doing in the city,” she said.
Typically, cities with a larger tax base to pull from have greater library budgets, Meraz said. Prior to COVID-19, library budgets remained steady year after year. Though there was not much growth, there also was not much budget slashing until the pandemic caused library budgets to shrink due to lessened economic activity.
The remainder of their funding is attained through donations, fundraisers and support from the state library in the form of grant opportunities, Williams-Capone said.
In Victoria, a recent grant was used to redo the library’s meeting room. the library hopes to use another to improve use of their outdoor spaces, Williams-Capone said.
Meanwhile, Calhoun County received a $10,000 grant in September 2020 to purchase children’s books for a program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Cruz said.
Library funds go toward a variety of programs that help lift the community up, Meraz said.
“Libraries are at their heart a service organization,” she said. “They may be places that people can get books, but what libraries do is actually make sure people have access to what they need.”
Finding the wants and needs of the community is an important function of a public library, Williams-Capone said, and was a focus of the Victoria library’s strategic plan.
When polling the community to find those needs, it’s important to stress that they are not talking about the library, but the community as a whole, she said. “It’s really our job to listen, hear that big picture view and interpret that and see where the library fits.”
One community need could be increased early education to prepare children for kindergarten, Williams-Capone said. To respond to needs like that, a library may start teaching children the standards they will need to achieve before reaching school age.
“Those kids who struggle may be the ones who haven’t had that opportunity,” she said. “We want to provide that opportunity.”
One of the ways Williams-Capone said the Victoria library provides opportunities for people is by partnering with Goodwill to teach classes about how to look for work. In the past, they have also partnered with Workforce Solutions to do the same.
Because the world is moving increasingly online, it’s important libraries provide opportunity for services like emailing and internet access for work.
“A place for people to have internet and apply for jobs could be the biggest need in the community,” she said.
After Hurricane Harvey devastated the Crossroads in 2017, the Victoria library partnered with The American Red Cross. Community members experiencing hardship due to the hurricane could use the library as a site to apply for relief funds, Williams-Capone said.
In addition to programs that address widespread community needs, libraries also offer lighthearted, entertaining programs.
In Victoria, these programs include book groups, music programs and crafting events, Williams-Capone said. The library recently held a pumpkin painting event, and they are gearing up to host a gingerbread house workshop that they expect 1,200 people to take advantage of.
Calhoun County offers similar programs like story times for kids, reading buddies, craft and game days and even a crochet group that meets at the library, Cruz said.
Offering programs to lift up and entertain is what libraries are truly about, Williams-Capone said.
“What does a library do?” she said. “We are a trusted community resource, and we can bring something here to make improvements to this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.