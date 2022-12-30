ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on a Nueces County warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officer Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old San Benito man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and theft of service between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bloomington man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Texas City man by officers Dec. 29 on a Brazos County warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on a Guadalupe County warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case. She was arrested on Dec. 30 by deputies on a second warrant charging her with surety off bond in a criminal trespass case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Bonewar man by officers Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case and on suspicion of robbery. He was arrested by deputies later the same day on another warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old San Juan woman by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
DeWitt County
- CUERO -A 22-year-old Yorktown man by DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and Refugio County warrants charging him with failure to appear and fail to appear in a driving while intoxicated case.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero officers Dec. 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 42-year-old San Antonio man by deputies Dec. 24 on a Dimmit County warrant charging him with driving while license invalid with previous convictions and two Hays County warrants charging him with driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
- CUERO – A 41-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- CUERO -A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Refugio man by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation.
- CUERO – A 52-year-old Cuero man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear in a possession of marijuana less than 2 pounces case.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant case and a capias pro fine charging her with public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Goliad man by deputies Dec. 28 on a motion to revoke probation
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Yorktown man by deputies Dec. 28 on a capias pro fine in a public intoxication case.