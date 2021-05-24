A Mississippi man driving a stolen school bus lead law enforcement on a chase Saturday that ended in Port Lavaca.
A Tidehaven school bus that was reported stolen in Van Vleck on Saturday entered into Port Lavaca from Point Comfort at about 3:30 p.m. in a chase with law enforcement, said Colin Rangnow, Port Lavaca police chief. Port Lavaca police attempted to stop the bus with spikes, he said, but law enforcement stopped it at the intersection of North Virginia Street and SH 35 in Port Lavaca.
The only property damage was to the grass in the intersection where the bus driver, identified as Joseph Dalton O’Neal, 26, of Saucier, Miss. was arrested. The bus received some damage too.
Because of heavy rains over the past week, the grass near the intersection bogged down the bus and prevented it from being driven farther, said Calhoun County Chief Deputy Johnny Krause.
“If it would have been dry, (the bus) would have gone straight into whatever vehicles were sitting at that light,” he said. “One of the byproducts of that rain was that the chase wasn’t worse than it was.”
Krause said O’Neal has not told law enforcement why he was in the bus, why he is in Texas or how he gained access to the bus. O’Neal has also denied a mental health evaluation.
O’Neal was booked into the Calhoun County jail at 4:32 p.m. on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and deadly conduct. The total bail is set at $50,000, according to county records.
Point Comfort police also assisted in the chase, Krause said.
