SEADRIFT — Hours before Bubba's Cajun Style Seafood opened its doors to the public Saturday morning, dozens of vehicles filled the small, gravel parking lot.
By noon, the Seadrift seafood establishment had dished out 57 beef briskets-worth of meals and sold out a bake sale during a memorial benefit for Minerva and Liliana Torres, who both died in a two-vehicle train crash in Bloomington last month.
“The turnout has really blown us away,” said Eddie Torres, 25, the oldest of four children by Minerva, 51, and his father, Eduardo Torres. “My mother’s and sister’s impact on this community is clear from how many people came to pay their respects. We are so thankful for it all.”
Longtime friends and acquaintances came to Bubba's for the memorial benefit, which provided drive-thru brisket plates, a bake sale and silent auction. The funds raised will go toward burial costs and other expenses, said Marie Martinez, the restaurant’s general manager who helped organize the benefit.
Liliana, 19, had worked at Bubba’s as a waitress for two years prior to her death. Many of the employees on Saturday wore custom shirts picturing their former colleague and her mother as they worked.
“It has been tough. She was a great worker, and she will be missed,” Martinez said.
Other shirts worn by attending family members had the written phrase "Angels never stop dancing," on them, which Enrique Torres, 20, said pays homage to his mother and sister's love for dancing. He said the two were "always the first and last on and off the dance floor."
Minerva passed on her love for dancing to the entire family, and Liliana went on to be a four-year member of the Sandette drill team at Calhoun High School.
The Torres family has lived in Seadrift for more than 20 years, moving there so Eduardo Torres, a longtime fisherman, could be closer to work, said Eddie.
Eddie said he and his younger sister were “as competitive as siblings can be,” especially when it came to school and grades. Both graduates of Calhoun High School, their competition continued into college.
Eddie attended Texas State University in San Marcos to study business for a time before returning to Seadrift to work. Liliana was studying business, as well, at the University of Houston-Victoria.
“I always joked she was copying me,” he said with a laugh. “She was a straight-A student, and she probably would’ve beat me to graduation … she had so much potential. It hurts to know she can’t keep going.”
The Torres family still has many questions about the crash, including how it happened in the first place.
Port Lavaca resident Steven Carreon, 34, was the driver of the other vehicle in the Oct. 23 crash. Authorities said he struck the Torreses’ vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, pushing their sedan into a passing train. Carreon died from his injuries the day after the crash.
On Oct. 25, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, who could not be reached Saturday, said investigators were waiting on a toxicology report from the medical examiner.
Eddie said he and his family said changes are needed at the location where the crash took place. One solution, they said, would be to require vehicles to wait farther away from the train tracks.
A 2020 Victoria Advocate analysis of Federal Railroad Administration records found residents in nine counties across the Crossroads were 1.5 times more likely to be in a train collision than the rest of the state from 2010 through 2019.
In 2021, there has been at least one other fatal crash involving a train in Victoria County.
"I think there needs to be something done to make it safer. I think more space from the train could have saved their lives," said Eddie. "We don't want this to happen to anyone else."
