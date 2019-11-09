SEADRIFT – Bobbing for apples, pin the nose on the scarecrow and face painting brought the community together for the Seadrift Fall Festival put on by the Seadrift Parent Teacher Organization and Seadrift Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
The Seadrift PTO was recently established this year after a seven-year absence, and parents decided they needed to have something to bring the community together and raise money for the school.
“We took the initiative because our kids don’t have anything really going on as far as after-school events or activities or school spirit,” said Seadrift PTO Secretary Cecilia Ruiz-Garcia.
The money that was raised from ticket sales, a silent auction and a cake auction will go back to the school to buy a new laminator, a sound system for the gym and a Christmas tree.
“It has been a great turnout,” Ruiz-Garcia said. “We were looking to get at least 20 baked goods for the cake auction and we ended up with close to 75 baked goods.”
Lacey Vasquez, of the Seadrift Chamber of Commerce, was chairwoman of the Fall Festival.
“I grew up here and when we were younger, before this school was here, they had a Fall Festival every year and it's something I’ve always remembered from my childhood. And it was something I wanted my kids to experience so that was my push to bring it back,” Vasquez said. “It gives everyone a reason to come out and get together to do something as a family.”
The festival concluded with a chili dinner and a Sadie Hawkins dance where the Boy Scouts collected canned food for families for Thanksgiving.
“Being a small community, there’s not a ton of things for people to do, so as the chamber, our goal for this year was to try to have an event every month to try to bring the community together and businesses together,“ Vasquez said. “It brings everybody together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.