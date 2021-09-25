General Land Office officials are investigating a shrimp boat that exploded while docked near Seadrift in the predawn hours of Saturday.
About 3:30 a.m., the explosion was reported, said Chief Deputy Johnny Krause Saturday evening.
According to the Coast Guard, the shrimp boat was a 48-foot vessel. An early report to the Coast Guard said about 50 gallons of diesel fuel had leaked into the water.
Krause was unsure about the extent of damage to the boat but said no one was injured and no other vessels were affected.
General Land Office officials are investigating the explosion with the help of the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Detachment in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.