St. Theresa Catholic Church in LaSalle will have its annual Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings on Oct. 16, at the church hall.
The meal is catered by catered by Werner's of Shiner. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates are $12 each and will be served dine-in or drive thru, plates to go, according to a news release from the church.
Also planned are a cake walk, country store, kids games, a raffle of prizes valued at about $6,425 and a live auction beginning at 12:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available during the event, and will be sold from any church member or the church office at 361-284-3361.